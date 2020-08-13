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[Aug 13, 2020] Are the Conehead Skulls of Peru (and elsewhere) evidence of the Nephilim? (8.9K views on YouTube)
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86 views • December 28, 2020
In this clip, I share my thoughts on the topic of the conehead skulls of Peru (and elsewhere) and how I think they may trace back to the wives of Noah's three sons. Why would they trace back to them? Well, assuming there were no other angelic "incursions" (there is no textual evidence that would suggest there were), then they had to come from somewhere. As I see it there are really only two possibilities:
1) They descended from people in the Pre-Flood world who had been genetically modified.
2) They were the product of continued genetic modification experiments in the Post-Flood world.
I lean toward the first option. But in either case - at least in my mind - they are still to be classified as Nephilim (hybrids), who must somehow trace back to the occupants on Noah's Ark because there is no evidence of continued angelic incursions. Also, they could not be the product of angelic copulation, because when angels mate with humans, you get giants. The conehead people were not giants. In fact, many of them were quite short (typically under 6 feet tall).
For a lot more detailed information on the elongated skulls of the ancients, please see Brien Foerster's recent lecture on this topic: https://youtu.be/8tZVSbWzvgU
If you like my work please like, subscribe, and share.
Support donations can be made here:
https://robschannel.com/support
https://babylonrisingbooks.com
https://seedtheseries.com
geology, astronomy, photography, cosmology, technology, bible, science
bible, science, genetics, nephilim, seed war, hybrids, technology
1) They descended from people in the Pre-Flood world who had been genetically modified.
2) They were the product of continued genetic modification experiments in the Post-Flood world.
I lean toward the first option. But in either case - at least in my mind - they are still to be classified as Nephilim (hybrids), who must somehow trace back to the occupants on Noah's Ark because there is no evidence of continued angelic incursions. Also, they could not be the product of angelic copulation, because when angels mate with humans, you get giants. The conehead people were not giants. In fact, many of them were quite short (typically under 6 feet tall).
For a lot more detailed information on the elongated skulls of the ancients, please see Brien Foerster's recent lecture on this topic: https://youtu.be/8tZVSbWzvgU
If you like my work please like, subscribe, and share.
Support donations can be made here:
https://robschannel.com/support
https://babylonrisingbooks.com
https://seedtheseries.com
geology, astronomy, photography, cosmology, technology, bible, science
bible, science, genetics, nephilim, seed war, hybrids, technology
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