Why NATO Is So Feared! This Is NATO's Deadliest Weapons of Destruction in the World

US Military News





Aug 19, 2022 In 1949, the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) was established. There are 30 member nations, mainly in Europe and North America, whose purpose is to safeguard their citizens and homelands.





The Alliance is based on collective defence, which means that an attack on one NATO member is an attack on all of them. For instance, when terrorists attacked America on September 11, 2001, all NATO allies responded as if they had also been hit.





Video Credit:

Bundeswehr

US Department of Defense

NATO





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iV-a1pUiiMo



