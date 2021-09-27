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“NOW’S THE TIME TO KEEP FIGHTING”
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110 views • September 27, 2021
“NOW’S THE TIME TO KEEP FIGHTING”
Firefighters across the country are being faced with termination if they don’t comply to Covid vaccine mandates. Newark Firefighters Union President, Chuck West, leads the charge as unions join together to rally against the mandate that violates union contracts, and freedom of choice for some of our bravest Americans.
#NewarkFireFightersUnion #ChuckWest #Newark #Firemen #VaccineMandates #FrontlineWorkers #TheHighwire #DelBigtree #HW234
POSTED: September 27, 2021
Firefighters across the country are being faced with termination if they don’t comply to Covid vaccine mandates. Newark Firefighters Union President, Chuck West, leads the charge as unions join together to rally against the mandate that violates union contracts, and freedom of choice for some of our bravest Americans.
#NewarkFireFightersUnion #ChuckWest #Newark #Firemen #VaccineMandates #FrontlineWorkers #TheHighwire #DelBigtree #HW234
POSTED: September 27, 2021
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