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How to Heal a Meniscus Tear, Bino Rucker, M.D.
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13 views • March 12, 2020
Rucker Integrative Medicine is proud to present our latest patient testimonial regarding our Premium Cell Package.
Dr. Michael Regan is a local chiropractor in the Lakewood Ranch/Bradenton area. Dr. Regan suffered a slight meniscal tear during jiu jitsu(partial dislocation of femur on tibia). Dr. Regan did not want surgery and opted to use Dr. Rucker's Premium Stem Cell Package (Stem Cell, PRP, Ozone Therapy) combined with weekly IV Therapy to help his body heal. Two months after receiving treatment, Dr. Regan is fully healed. Dr. Regan has gone skiing and pushed his knee, and he felt zero pain. Surgery successfully avoided, well done Dr. Regan!
Dr. Rucker's Stem Cell Package continues to heal our Patients and Professional Athletes looking for an alternative to surgery. If you would like to consider our Stem Cell Therapy Package to heal your sports injury and avoid surgery, call our office at (941) 448-1199 or email [email protected]
Dr. Michael Regan is a local chiropractor in the Lakewood Ranch/Bradenton area. Dr. Regan suffered a slight meniscal tear during jiu jitsu(partial dislocation of femur on tibia). Dr. Regan did not want surgery and opted to use Dr. Rucker's Premium Stem Cell Package (Stem Cell, PRP, Ozone Therapy) combined with weekly IV Therapy to help his body heal. Two months after receiving treatment, Dr. Regan is fully healed. Dr. Regan has gone skiing and pushed his knee, and he felt zero pain. Surgery successfully avoided, well done Dr. Regan!
Dr. Rucker's Stem Cell Package continues to heal our Patients and Professional Athletes looking for an alternative to surgery. If you would like to consider our Stem Cell Therapy Package to heal your sports injury and avoid surgery, call our office at (941) 448-1199 or email [email protected]
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