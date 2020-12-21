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RIP Brandy Vaughan worked for the pharmaceutical giant MERCK & CO!
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407 views • December 21, 2020
This courageous, women that worked for the pharmaceutical giant MERCK & CO. She was found MURDERED. Whats stands out to me she was 47-yrs old... THEY love to take people out by the number 47!
Site:
https://truthandfreedom2.blogspot.com/p/belas-2.html
Site:
https://truthandfreedom2.blogspot.com/p/belas-2.html
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