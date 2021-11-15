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#FastFood #study #McDonalds “Hang On… Fast Food Does WHAT Now?!” This Is SHOCKING
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817 views • November 15, 2021
#FastFood #study #McDonalds
“Hang On… Fast Food Does WHAT Now?!” This Is SHOCKING
A new study shows that dangerous chemicals have been detected in food foods. But if it was true, surely the FDA and government would step in, right.
#FastFood #study #McDonalds #BurgerKing
Elites are taking over! Our only hope is to form our own. To learn more join my cartel here https://www.russellbrand.com/join and get weekly bulletins too incendiary for anything but your private inbox.
*not a euphemism
CREDITS ,, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UGenmkhEbQA&;t=210s
“Hang On… Fast Food Does WHAT Now?!” This Is SHOCKING
A new study shows that dangerous chemicals have been detected in food foods. But if it was true, surely the FDA and government would step in, right.
#FastFood #study #McDonalds #BurgerKing
Elites are taking over! Our only hope is to form our own. To learn more join my cartel here https://www.russellbrand.com/join and get weekly bulletins too incendiary for anything but your private inbox.
*not a euphemism
CREDITS ,, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UGenmkhEbQA&;t=210s
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