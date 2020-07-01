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Artificial Intelligence - Most People Don't Realize What's Coming
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65 views • July 01, 2020
Most people don't realize what's coming our way in the not so distant future. We will soon be living in a world where mass surveillance of the human population is commonplace and the data that is collected on all of us can and will be used against us at any given time. Be careful what you do on the internet, what you do in public or in privacy. The government is always watching.
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