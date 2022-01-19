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DARPA funds Soylent Green, Empty Shelves in USA, Fertilizing crops with a slurry of human remains and human excrement
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140 views • January 19, 2022
DARPA funds Soylent Green as Empty Shelves in USA, Fertilizing crops with a slurry of human remains and human excrement
full story here,
https://forbiddenknowledgetv.net/darpa-funds-soylent-green-as-bareshelvesbiden-trends/
Fertilizing crops with a slurry of human remains and human excrement is bad but apparently, it’s not bad enough for our Satanic overlords, who aim to take out the middleman – that is, the crops – and simply let us eat sh¡t.
America's Food Supply Fertilized with Human Remains and Coated with Nanoparticles
https://www.bitchute.com/video/yVxSptS7w9vT/
Soylent Green, the movie, 1973
https://www.bitchute.com/video/AUL8bnhbSD81/
https://www.brighteon.com/1189e6bd-a605-4166-ac43-3b40de3d6a31
https://ugetube.com/watch/soylent-green-it-039-s-people_JGcIgv7nNdgt7GJ.html
Soylent Green, Dead Jabbers Dumped into Recycled Water for Agricultural Use, It's People Fertilizer
https://www.bitchute.com/video/l2DCSWNJnqKL/
https://ugetube.com/watch/soylent-green-dead-jabbers-dumped-into-recycled-water-for-agricultural-use-it-039-s-people-fertilize_9fmRlDcWqTHnyjp.html
Google has suspended me from all their products, Vimeo before, Now Rumble too. I must of been right on,
subscribe to my other channels,
ugetube.com,
https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@Peace%20Terrorist
bit chute,
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/pRIg3X4VSkfj/
ceflex.org
https://ceflix.org/channel/profile/1188/peace-terrorist
Brighteon,
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/peaceterrorist
153news.net,
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Please help and donate,
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JOIN THE FISCAL REVOLUTION
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The Fiscal Revolution, The Peaceful Revolution, & Bank Runs
https://www.bitchute.com/video/EcOhP4IxNUCD/
EUROPA THE LAST BATTLE - ALL 10 PARTS - Complete and Final Version (2019)
https://ugetube.com/watch/europa-the-last-battle-all-10-parts-complete-and-final-version-2019_pQMr9SWDPKjUjVx.html
https://153news.net/manage_playlists.php?mode=edit_playlist&;pid=774
MONOPOLY: AN OVERVIEW OF THE GREAT RESET – FOLLOW THE MONEY, Shhhh, Fascist Zionist
https://www.bitchute.com/video/GtcnlootkNvc/
full story here,
https://forbiddenknowledgetv.net/darpa-funds-soylent-green-as-bareshelvesbiden-trends/
Fertilizing crops with a slurry of human remains and human excrement is bad but apparently, it’s not bad enough for our Satanic overlords, who aim to take out the middleman – that is, the crops – and simply let us eat sh¡t.
America's Food Supply Fertilized with Human Remains and Coated with Nanoparticles
https://www.bitchute.com/video/yVxSptS7w9vT/
Soylent Green, the movie, 1973
https://www.bitchute.com/video/AUL8bnhbSD81/
https://www.brighteon.com/1189e6bd-a605-4166-ac43-3b40de3d6a31
https://ugetube.com/watch/soylent-green-it-039-s-people_JGcIgv7nNdgt7GJ.html
Soylent Green, Dead Jabbers Dumped into Recycled Water for Agricultural Use, It's People Fertilizer
https://www.bitchute.com/video/l2DCSWNJnqKL/
https://ugetube.com/watch/soylent-green-dead-jabbers-dumped-into-recycled-water-for-agricultural-use-it-039-s-people-fertilize_9fmRlDcWqTHnyjp.html
Google has suspended me from all their products, Vimeo before, Now Rumble too. I must of been right on,
subscribe to my other channels,
ugetube.com,
https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@Peace%20Terrorist
bit chute,
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/pRIg3X4VSkfj/
ceflex.org
https://ceflix.org/channel/profile/1188/peace-terrorist
Brighteon,
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/peaceterrorist
153news.net,
https://153news.net/view_channel.php?user=PeaceTerrorist
Please help and donate,
https://www.patreon.com/drmeno
dr Meno on FACEBOOK
https://www.facebook.com/drmenorps
JOIN THE FISCAL REVOLUTION
https://www.facebook.com/fiscalrevolution/
The Fiscal Revolution, The Peaceful Revolution, & Bank Runs
https://www.bitchute.com/video/EcOhP4IxNUCD/
EUROPA THE LAST BATTLE - ALL 10 PARTS - Complete and Final Version (2019)
https://ugetube.com/watch/europa-the-last-battle-all-10-parts-complete-and-final-version-2019_pQMr9SWDPKjUjVx.html
https://153news.net/manage_playlists.php?mode=edit_playlist&;pid=774
MONOPOLY: AN OVERVIEW OF THE GREAT RESET – FOLLOW THE MONEY, Shhhh, Fascist Zionist
https://www.bitchute.com/video/GtcnlootkNvc/
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