Foods that Lower Cortisol

Cortisol adapts the body to a stress state. It's important to note that the body doesn’t know the difference between mental stress and physical stress. A high level of sugar in your blood affects cortisol and adrenaline. In other words, consuming sugar, refined carbs, and starches keeps you in stress mode. On the flip side, the Healthy Keto® diet and intermittent fasting help lower cortisol and promote a sense of calm. The best foods to lower cortisol and stress: 1. Egg yolks 2. Organ meats 3. Nutritional yeast or sunflower seeds 4. Dark leafy green vegetables 5. Salmon and other fatty fish 6. Probiotics and fermented foods (sauerkraut, kefir, pickles, kimchi)



