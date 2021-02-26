Email Marketing - Before you hit SEND

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This video will help you to provide a more professional and fulfilling experience for your reader, which will in turn build trust and encourage conversions...let's get started!
Visit my Welcome Sequence Workshop where I walk you through writing an email automation that you can set & forget PLUS gain a higher conversion rate from: https://email-marketing-pros-in-progress.teachable.com/p/email-marketing-developing-a-welcome-sequence
// Resources //
📣 4 Tips for Writing your Effective Call to Action: https://youtu.be/T_ZuHxNqb2c
📬 8 Tips for Email Subjects that get Opened: https://youtu.be/mIqUyDihFA0
💻 Visit My Website: https://www.jurinaenterprises.com
✍️ FREE Worksheet for Writing Effective Emails: https://lp.constantcontactpages.com/su/r53drwp
📨 Try Constant Contact free for 60 days, no payment info needed: https://go.constantcontact.com/signup.jsp?pn=jurinaenterprises
💪 Facebook Email Marketing Support Group for Business Owners: https://www.facebook.com/groups/emailmarketingsupport
// Music //
Royalty free from Bensound.com titled Creative Minds