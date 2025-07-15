BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Linemen on Insulator String
powerprocess
powerprocess
0 follower
0
80 views • 1 day ago

You've never seen a lineman work like this before. This isn't just a job; it's a high-wire performance that defies belief.

See more video : https://youtu.be/Jbz-C3rI5Bw

This incredible footage captures a highly skilled lineman traversing a high-voltage power line with the strength and agility of a gymnast. Suspended hundreds of feet above a stunning green valley, he uses a monkey-bar style technique to move between insulator strings with breathtaking speed and confidence.

This is a testament to the incredible physical conditioning, courage, and unique skills possessed by these unsung heroes who work at the edge to keep our world powered. Prepare to be amazed.

#Lineman #Acrobatics #DangerousJobs #Skills #Adrenaline #NoFear

Keywords
courageskillsno fearhigh voltagegymnasticsbraveryvertigopeople are awesomeacrobaticsskilled laborlinemanpower linedangerous jobmost dangerous jobsextreme jobworking at heightsfear of heights
