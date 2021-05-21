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Keto Pecan Pralines
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377 views • May 21, 2021
Easy Keto Pralines Recipe
▶Get Your keto food plan for weight loss https://ketofoodplanforweightloss.blogspot.com/
INGREDIENTS:
1 1/2 cup of roasted pecans
1 stick of butter cut and separate one tablespoon
¼ of salt
⅓ cup powdered sweetener (allulose) https://amzn.to/3wscmo3
½ cup of heavy cream
1 tablespoon of vanilla extract
Molten salt (optional)
▶Get Your keto food plan for weight loss https://ketofoodplanforweightloss.blogspot.com/
INGREDIENTS:
1 1/2 cup of roasted pecans
1 stick of butter cut and separate one tablespoon
¼ of salt
⅓ cup powdered sweetener (allulose) https://amzn.to/3wscmo3
½ cup of heavy cream
1 tablespoon of vanilla extract
Molten salt (optional)
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