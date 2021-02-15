FREE ELECTRICITY FROM THE KITCHEN TAP IN THE LATE 1800'S

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🐅EASY TIGERS🐅
⚡CAN YOU BELIEVE YOUN COULD GET AN ELECTRICITY SUPPLY FROM YOUR KITCHEN SINK, TO POWER ELECTRICAL APPLIANCES⚡
🕰AS USUAL STARTING FROM THE MID 19TH CENTURY🕰
🧞♂️I HOPE YOU ENJOY🧞♂️
👍IF YOU DO PLEASE GIVE IT A LIKE AND PLEASE SUBSCRIBE👍
😊THANKS FOR THE LOVE, THE NICE COMMENTS AND DONATIONS.. WHAT A BUNCH OF DECENT HUMANS😊
💪🏻MAXIMUM RESPECT TO YOU ALL💪🏻
❤ONE LOVE❤
https://www.paypal.me/paulhay35
link to the mini hydro plant
https://youtu.be/iNuZaaJZd3w