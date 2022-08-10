Deep State VS. MAGA

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Wow! Real America’s Voice Anna Perez exposes the deep state's connection to pedophilia today on the Water Cooler with David Brody.
Anna Perez believes that the FBI raid yesterday was a threat to DJT to get him to back off his fight against exposing wealthy, elite pedophiles, because of the Epstein linked judge who approved the raid 👀
This is a topic that nobody will touch. Well done Anna Perez, David Brody & Real America’s Voice 👏🏼
Time to expose the crimes against humanity…
Watch more of #TheWaterCooler with David Brody here: https://americasvoice.news/playlists/the-water-cooler/