Deep State VS. MAGA

Wow! Real America’s Voice Anna Perez exposes the deep state's connection to pedophilia today on the Water Cooler with David Brody.

Anna Perez believes that the FBI raid yesterday was a threat to DJT to get him to back off his fight against exposing wealthy, elite pedophiles, because of the Epstein linked judge who approved the raid 👀

This is a topic that nobody will touch. Well done Anna Perez, David Brody & Real America’s Voice 👏🏼

Time to expose the crimes against humanity…

Watch more of #TheWaterCooler with David Brody here: https://americasvoice.news/playlists/the-water-cooler/







