Wake Up! 9/11 - POWER DOWN

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The weekend before 9/11 it is confirmed that the South Tower was without security, so door locks throughout the tower and video cameras. Teams of people came into the building carrying cases and some with cabling. This certainly played a part in the final preparations for the Towers' Destruction.