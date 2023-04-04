2yrs ago 4-1-21 Belgium Brussels Bois de la Cambre Park Large Young Crowd Defies Strong Police State Tactics Covid-19
4-1-21 Belgium Brussels Bois de la Cambre Park Large Young Crowd Defies Strong Police State Tactics
In Belgium, Brussels, young people who had gathered in groups in a park (not protesters), were called upon by law enforcement, sometimes violently, to leave the scene. Some refused, followed by clashes and a game of cat and mouse that lasted until late night.
If the question arises about the legitimacy of ordering young people to leave a park, above all, the need for them to see themselves, to keep connections, to live, when they are now locked down for a year.
Turning the people against the police, or vice versa, will not solve anything. We must look to political responsibilities and to those who give the orders.
Kairos
