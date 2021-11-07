© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Satanic Witchcraft Propaganda Exposed in Childrens Animeted Films [06.11.2021]
Follow
0
Share
Report
17 views • November 07, 2021
'We Come For Your Children'
Predictive Programming (mkultra) https://duckduckgo.com/?q=predictive+programming+mkultra&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
Social Engineering https://duckduckgo.com/?q=social+engineering&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
'Signs and Symbols Rule the World, not Words nor Laws.' - Confucius
Is Anime Evil? - Dragon Ball Z, Sailor Moon, Full Metal Alchemist, Neon Genesis Evangelion, and many more.
Are these anime cartoons just innocent fiction, or are they satanic propaganda meant to brainwash children into hating God and loving Satan?
What about the explicit sexual content in animes even meant for children, like Dargon Ball Z?
This film exposes the wickedness of popular anime films for all to see.
Original title: "Is Anime Evil?"
807 views Nov 6, 2021
Christian Video Vault
8.31K subscribers
https://youtu.be/V7NsLkTqvlU
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtBvO5YdROe5CWU41KVde4Q
Predictive Programming (mkultra) https://duckduckgo.com/?q=predictive+programming+mkultra&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
Social Engineering https://duckduckgo.com/?q=social+engineering&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
'Signs and Symbols Rule the World, not Words nor Laws.' - Confucius
Is Anime Evil? - Dragon Ball Z, Sailor Moon, Full Metal Alchemist, Neon Genesis Evangelion, and many more.
Are these anime cartoons just innocent fiction, or are they satanic propaganda meant to brainwash children into hating God and loving Satan?
What about the explicit sexual content in animes even meant for children, like Dargon Ball Z?
This film exposes the wickedness of popular anime films for all to see.
Original title: "Is Anime Evil?"
807 views Nov 6, 2021
Christian Video Vault
8.31K subscribers
https://youtu.be/V7NsLkTqvlU
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtBvO5YdROe5CWU41KVde4Q
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.