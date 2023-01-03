Cannabis Commercial Real Estate Lending

Leading provider of commercial real estate loans for the cannabis sector and the longest running fund in the space.







Last year, Pelorus Equity Group, saw 434% growth YoY.





$200M in equity – more equity than any other privately held or publicly traded commercial real estate lender in the cannabis space.





Since 1991, Company’s principals have participated in more than $1B of real estate investment transactions – more than 5,000 transitions of varying size and complexity – using both debt and equity solutions.





The #TalkingHedge sits down with Rob Sechrist, Co-Founding President of Pelorus Equity Group at #MJbizCon...

https://youtu.be/uQW68ynd_k0