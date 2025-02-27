Why Are There 45,000 Denominations of Christianity?

According to the Center for the Study of Global Christianity, estimates show there are more than 200 Christian denominations in the U.S. and a staggering 45,000 globally. Some even say that Christianity has never been united before in history. Are these claims true? Watch this video as we explore why so much division exists and why there are really not tens of thousands of denominations. These various churches are, in reality, something else entirely. Once you watch the information presented in this video, you will be able to unleash your compassion and love for God’s church worldwide while walking in a place of great understanding.





This video is a continuation of the same thought presented in a recent Saturday livestream, you can watch that here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sKBXJb1a2go





For a deeper understanding of the heresy called Marcionism, watch Dr. Douglas Hamp’s presentation, “Haunted Theology & and the Ghost of Marcion”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AyBw3RuYUtM





BOOKS:

📕 Get the Bible Prophecy Secrets ONE book FREE!

https://www.bibleprophecyunlocked.com/

📓Get the Bible Prophecy Secrets TWO book FREE!

https://www.bibleprophecysecrets2.com/

🎧Grab the Audiobook:

https://www.bibleprophecyunlocked.com/audio





LINKS / SOCIAL:

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@overcomebabylon

Twitter: https://x.com/overcomebabylon

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/overcome.babylon/

Telegram: https://bit.ly/obtelegram

🔥 Kingdom Secrets Academy: https://www.kingdom-secrets.com/academy

🎧 Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3FtkYB6

☕ Support the channel with a cup of coffee: https://bit.ly/kfe03l85

🌙 Biblical Calendar: https://overcomebabylon.com/5860

📦 Official Store: https://thedrybonesboutique.etsy.com