Why Are There 45,000 Denominations of Christianity?
Abraham - Overcome Babylon
Abraham - Overcome Babylon
49 views • 2 months ago

According to the Center for the Study of Global Christianity, estimates show there are more than 200 Christian denominations in the U.S. and a staggering 45,000 globally. Some even say that Christianity has never been united before in history. Are these claims true? Watch this video as we explore why so much division exists and why there are really not tens of thousands of denominations. These various churches are, in reality, something else entirely. Once you watch the information presented in this video, you will be able to unleash your compassion and love for God’s church worldwide while walking in a place of great understanding.


This video is a continuation of the same thought presented in a recent Saturday livestream, you can watch that here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sKBXJb1a2go


For a deeper understanding of the heresy called Marcionism, watch Dr. Douglas Hamp’s presentation, “Haunted Theology & and the Ghost of Marcion”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AyBw3RuYUtM


catholicjesuitschurchesdenominationsarmeniancalvinistcouncil of niceachurch historypentecostalarianeastern orthodoxnicene creedhistory of christianity325christian denominations family tree
