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Book of Mormon God vs. LDS god
Book Of Mormon
Book Of Mormon
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In pondering the Book of Mormon, I was impressed with the words that Abinadi delivered? I believe the germane words to my point are:


1)AND now Abinadi said unto them: I would that ye should understand that God himself shall come down among the children of men, and shall redeem his people.
2)And because he dwelleth in flesh he shall be called the Son of God, and having subjected the flesh to the will of the Father, being the Father and the Son-
3)The Father, because he was conceived by the power of God; and the Son, because of the flesh; thus becoming the Father and Son-
4)And they are one God, yea, the very Eternal Father of heaven and of earth.
5)And thus the flesh becoming subject to the Spirit, or the Son to the Father, being one God, suffereth temptation, and yieldeth not to the temptation, but suffereth himself to be mocked, and scourged, and cast out, and disowned by his people.


Contrariwise, here is the established belief among churches which follow the doctrines and precepts of Joseph Smith and his successors:


When the light rested upon me I saw two Personages, whose brightness and glory defy all description, standing above me in the air. One of them spake unto me, calling me by name and said, pointing to the other—This is My Beloved Son. Hear Him! - Joseph Smith History

I testify that Jesus Christ is the ONLY true, unchangeable, God: our Creator, Savior, Redeemer. He is the Father and the Son.

Keywords
biblegentilesjoseph smithmormonhouse of israelbook of mormonldschurch of christchurch of jesus christ of latter-day saintsrldscommunity of christlamanitesoliver cowderybook of commandments
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