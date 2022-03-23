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This U.S. Veteran Has a Message for the Military Begging Him to Come Back "Vaccinated"
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242 views • March 23, 2022
Mr. Smith and his family received a letter from the United States military asking for him to return back (voluntarily) to service. However, towards the end of the letter, they also asked for him to vaccinate himself and also promote vaccination for his family, friends, and loved ones.
This is what he had to say..
-READ AND WATCH MORE-
https://oppressed.news/2022/03/news/coronavirus/this-u-s-veteran-has-a-message-for-the-military-begging-him-to-come-back-vaccinated/
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@OppressedNews:e
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oppressed-news/
UGETube: https://ugetube.com/@oppressednews
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This is what he had to say..
-READ AND WATCH MORE-
https://oppressed.news/2022/03/news/coronavirus/this-u-s-veteran-has-a-message-for-the-military-begging-him-to-come-back-vaccinated/
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@OppressedNews:e
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oppressed-news/
UGETube: https://ugetube.com/@oppressednews
Telegram: https://t.me/oppressednews
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