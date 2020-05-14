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The EASY WAY to Make Colloidal Silver using 3 x 9 Volt Batteries & 99.99 Silver Rods & Steam Distilled Water
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517 views • May 14, 2020
The EASY WAY to Make Colloidal Silver using 3 x 9 Volt Batteries & 99.99 Silver Rods & Steam Distilled Water
Drink whatever amount of colloidal silver per day that it takes to make sure your immune system is operating efficiently. For me, that's 12 - 16 oz (350 - 500 ml). I put it in my morning organic coffee, herbal tea, soup, etc. Never get sick.
#Health, #ColloidalSilver, #Steam_Distilled_Water, #Germ_Killer, #Antifungal, #Antiseptic, ,#Antiviral, #Antibiotic,
Drink whatever amount of colloidal silver per day that it takes to make sure your immune system is operating efficiently. For me, that's 12 - 16 oz (350 - 500 ml). I put it in my morning organic coffee, herbal tea, soup, etc. Never get sick.
#Health, #ColloidalSilver, #Steam_Distilled_Water, #Germ_Killer, #Antifungal, #Antiseptic, ,#Antiviral, #Antibiotic,
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