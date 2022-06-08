The Truth About January 6th Documentary Narrated by Political Prisoner Jake Lang from Inside Solitary Confinement!

“America, you deserve the truth. You deserve the full story. You deserve to view the historic event of January 6th beyond the censored lens of mainstream media. Hello, I’m Jake Lang- a 27 year old political prisoner that has been locked up in solitary confinement for over 17 months. The footage you are about to witness has never before been seen by the public. It is the raw and uncut truth of January 6th. The day when free men and women stood unarmed against tyranny- who were brutalized, beat, and even murdered on the steps of our own Capitol. The patriotic event of the century- where brave Americans came together to defend the Constitution and free and fair elections.”



#Jan6



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