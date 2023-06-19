Stew Peters For President - How Bad Could it Be?

www.goldbusters.co.uk/leedawson SPEAK TO ADAM & JAMES 👈👈👈
Visit: https://detox.show
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/DetoxShow
Life Changing HGH Gel: https://detox.show/somaderm/
Stem Cell Patches: https://detox.show/x39-patches/
The tinpot dictate of Joe Biden and the US administration are creating a martyr out of Trump, but can he run for president whilst doing ‘chokey’ for 400 years? Only time will tell, but in the mean time, straight talking truther Stew Peters is up for the position - and he’s bloody serious. Plus: You thought you weren’t living in the Matrix? Think again.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.