Midnight Ride: Nimrod King of Babylon and His Bloodline: Rise of the Hidden Hand 3-22-23
Alex Hammer
Published 16 hours ago |

Follow us over to Rumble to view the entire episode:https://rumble.com/v2ifcj6-midnight-ride-secret-satanists.html

Join us tonight on the Midnight Ride (Live Every Saturday Night: 11 EST, 10 CST, 9 MST, 8 PST) w/ Jon Pounders and David Carrico.


In this episode, I will be revealing through Scripture and history the road from the humble beginnings of Noah and his family stepping off of the ark to the formation of Babylon and the history of their power over all the nations of the world even to this day. They are not only a historic and mighty ancient empire, but they maintain their hidden rule over the nations presently. They are the muscle of the hidden hand that moves amongst the puppets. They are the willing bodies who empower the Prince and the power of the air to move his agenda amongst the royal and powerful.


Now You See TV

https://rumble.com/c/NYSTV


