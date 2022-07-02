Biblical Sodom and Gomorrah. Sodom 31°06'38"N35°22'03"E (Israel). Gomorrah 31°19'24"N35°22'12"E (Israel).

Hey all

We are sorry this video is posted a little late - we were trying to get it posted during June "pride" month, but were overcome with spiritual warfare





(KJV)

1 THESSALONIANS 2:18

18 Wherefore we would have come unto you, even I Paul, once and again; but Satan hindered us.





Praise God for allowing it to upload





(KJV)

EPHESIANS 6:10-18

10 Finally, my brethren, be strong in the Lord, and in the power of his might.

11 Put on the whole armour of God, that ye may be able to stand against the wiles of the devil.

12 For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places.

13 Wherefore take unto you the whole armour of God, that ye may be able to withstand in the evil day, and having done all, to stand.

14 Stand therefore, having your loins girt about with truth, and having on the breastplate of righteousness;

15 And your feet shod with the preparation of the gospel of peace;

16 Above all, taking the shield of faith, wherewith ye shall be able to quench all the fiery darts of the wicked.

17 And take the helmet of salvation, and the sword of the Spirit, which is the word of God:

18 Praying always with all prayer and supplication in the Spirit, and watching thereunto with all perseverance and supplication for all saints;





JESUS is LORD





We encourage you to look up these coordinates on google Earth - (please copy and paste)

Gomorrah = 31°19'24"N35°22'12"E

Sodom = 31°06'38"N35°22'03"E





Video excerpt: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rwY_VJ3EYZE

Video excerpt: https://www.youtube.com/watch?app=desktop&v=S-mX8GN5TI4

The Homosexual Manifesto - 1987 - http://medcraveonline.com/JPCPY/JPCPY-06-00341.pdf

Music by:

Harel Shachal

Beth Bahia Cohen and Vasilis Kostas