Lord Jacob Rothschild: Financier dies aged 87

I wonder if he has just moved into the bunker and this is just a cover story 😏

INFAMOUS FINANCIER FINALLY DIES - Member and (evil-looking) face of Rothschild banking family finally kicks the bucket at 87.



A major player in family that has topped the world of finance since 18th century, he lived his life surrounded by conspiracies, rumored to have played a huge part influencing public opinion (and Simpsons' Mr. Burns - see pic above) through lobbying, and "philanthropy".





Mirrored - The Independent





