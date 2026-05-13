BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

⚡⚡ documentary - The Day Satan's CHURCH STANDS STILL, THE IRAN WAR SAGA RETURNS
End the global reset
End the global reset
81 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
40 views • Today

The Donald Trump versus Iran war is not over. what seems to be a ceasefire or even an end to the hostilities is nothing more than a fig leaf cover up to hide what is about to happen. during this time the Middle East war of Daniel 8 is going to be the springboard that sets off a chain of events. One of the biggest events is the fall of the churches as a famine of the word in Amos 8 begins. It is also found in Ezekiel 34 as well as the entire chapter of Jeremiah chapter 23. everything that is going on with Trump and the news is nothing more than a cover-up for the next round. We are not being told the truth. and I know most wanted to happen already I am in that club as well. The Iran war is the instrument that is going to set off the last days and that is where we at in Bible prophecy


you can email me for questions or comments at [email protected]


💥 IF YOU WOULD LIKE TO HELP TO SUPPORT THIS CHANNEL I APPRECIATE IT VERY MUCH. YOU CAN DONATE AT PAYPAL OR VENMO WHICHEVER IS MORE CONVENIENT THANK YOU SO MUCH AND MAY YAHWEH BLESS YOU



PAYPAL DONATION LINK HERE



https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=DB3LU4MGJEH86



VENMO HERE



Kenneth -vance-12

Keywords
ussolardestructionharbingereclipse april eight
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Zelensky&#8217;s former press secretary exposes war profiteering, calls him &#8220;dictator&#8221; in bombshell interview

Zelensky’s former press secretary exposes war profiteering, calls him “dictator” in bombshell interview

Cassie B.
U.S. and South Africa Hold Talks on Potential Critical Mineral Agreements

U.S. and South Africa Hold Talks on Potential Critical Mineral Agreements

Edison Reed
Ukraine to Deploy Thousands of Unmanned Ground Vehicles to Front Lines, Officials Say

Ukraine to Deploy Thousands of Unmanned Ground Vehicles to Front Lines, Officials Say

Chase Codewell
IRS erroneously awarded millions in tax breaks to noncitizens: Watchdog report reveals systemic failures

IRS erroneously awarded millions in tax breaks to noncitizens: Watchdog report reveals systemic failures

Ava Grace
The Kill Orders: Israeli Soldiers Expose Directives to Execute All Men in Gaza

The Kill Orders: Israeli Soldiers Expose Directives to Execute All Men in Gaza

Morgan S. Verity
Iranian nationals DETAINED by ICE amid Washington&#8217;s June 2025 war on Tehran

Iranian nationals DETAINED by ICE amid Washington’s June 2025 war on Tehran

Ramon Tomey
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy