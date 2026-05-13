⚡⚡ documentary - The Day Satan's CHURCH STANDS STILL, THE IRAN WAR SAGA RETURNS

The Donald Trump versus Iran war is not over. what seems to be a ceasefire or even an end to the hostilities is nothing more than a fig leaf cover up to hide what is about to happen. during this time the Middle East war of Daniel 8 is going to be the springboard that sets off a chain of events. One of the biggest events is the fall of the churches as a famine of the word in Amos 8 begins. It is also found in Ezekiel 34 as well as the entire chapter of Jeremiah chapter 23. everything that is going on with Trump and the news is nothing more than a cover-up for the next round. We are not being told the truth. and I know most wanted to happen already I am in that club as well. The Iran war is the instrument that is going to set off the last days and that is where we at in Bible prophecy





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