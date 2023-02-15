Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
"Is It Possible To Survive A Nuclear Missile Attack?"
108 views
channel image
Hal Graves
Published Yesterday |

With real major military threats going on around the world in 2022-23, it may be a good time to discuss again "Is It Possible To Survive A Nuclear Attack?"  The US has talked recently about preemptive nuclear war with possible military threats such as Russia, North Korea, and other military powers.  The conversations are similar to the nuclear threat seen in the 1960s to 1980s during the "cold war" between the U.S. and the Soviet Union.  The question always being what can our citizens do(if any) to better prepare to survive a nuclear missile attack?  I'll discuss several possible preparations that can be done.


Keywords
bunkerfalloutnuclear warradioactivityduck and covermissile attackhave a planfallout shelternuclear war survivalget away from the blast sitefortified buildinghave emergency suppliedemergency food and waterhave an evacuation plancenter of the blastunderground survival spacebasement shelterrelocating to rural areas

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket