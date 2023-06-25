Here's Why I Quit Shampoo
159 views
•
Published Yesterday
•
334K subscribers
Dr. Sam Bailey
Dr. Sam Bailey
Subscribed
4.2K
Share
Download
Thanks
48,318 views Jun 20, 2023
I gave up shampoo for 6 weeks and here is what I found out... Lots more videos 👉 https://drsambailey.com Leave me a tip! 👉 https://www.buymeacoffee.com/drsambailey Monero 👉 4ADKsKsEx6c8Y8g1dSVd7vUR27JnbER5R2jUTkUuKFddSKVsmnxR9AFedzHhMH4P4vePK3SbVZgMzWik423Nno7fBuH3oo3 Virus Mania Paperback: https://drsambailey.com/shop-2/ Terrain Therapy: https://drsambailey.com/terrain-therapy/ Odysee (all the good stuff): https://odysee.com/@drsambailey:c Telegram: https://t.me/drsambaileyofficial Substack: https://drsambailey.substack.com Send business/sponsorship inquiries to [email protected]
Keywords
quithaircleaningshampoodr sam bailey
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos