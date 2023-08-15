Steve Kirsch





Debbie Nease was a believer in vaccines. But after a vaccine injection caused one of her kids to develop Type I diabetes in just a few weeks after the shot, she discovered that she had been lied to and that vaccines aren't safe. No more vaccines for her kids. The doctors shrugged their shoulders when asked to explain how this can happen to a perfectly healthy child just days after he was injected.





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v36plwy-mother-of-child-who-got-type-i-diabetes-from-vaccine-injection-speaks-out.html