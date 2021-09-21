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Constitutional Sheriff Scott Williams, Coryell County, Texas | FreedomFest 2021
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1231 views • September 21, 2021
Sheriff Scott Williams, a member of the Constitutional Sheriffs and Peace Officers Association (CSPOA), is the sheriff of a rural farming and ranching county that is also home to the U.S. Army base at Fort Hood. Among the challenges he faces are increasing drug and human trafficking from Mexico, violent gangs connected to the drug cartels, and increasing overreach from the Biden administration via executive orders concerning COVID mandates, gun control, and other attacks on the rights of citizens protected by the U.S. and Texas constitutions.
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed in this interview are solely those of the interviewee and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed in this interview are solely those of the interviewee and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
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