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The Weaponization of Health to Push Forward the Great Reset Agenda: Dr. Robert Malone
"What we really have going on here has nothing to do with public health. It has everything to do with a financial crisis and a coordinated attempt to manage through that financial crisis so that those that currently control the bulk of the world's capital are able to maintain control."
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Full Video: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/....video/2022/06/dr-rob
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