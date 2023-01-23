Frequencies - Part One | Unearthing the mysteries of life

The first in a two-part series on frequencies by ANH founder, Rob Verkerk PhD. Part One explains the intimate relationship between electromagnetism and life. Part Two (to be published next week) will address the benefits and potential risks of frequency based technologies.
