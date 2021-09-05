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NWCR's Removing the Liberal Blindfold - 09-04
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60 views • September 05, 2021
It seems that everyday I hear of more people losing their jobs...and yet under Biden, the media says unemployment is to 5.4%. Uh...don't think so. With Trump everyone was going back to work and unemployment never went below 8%. Something is wrong with their math, and yet....more and more are losing their jobs from my wife to the people working at Backstreet Grill...all because of the liberal government and their easily hurt feelings.
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