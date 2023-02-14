P.4 Where have all Perth’s spiders gone? Is this girl getting enough to eat? (Did I mess up her circadian rhythm?) MVI_9874-5,7-8,80merged

Watch P.1 here: https://www.brighteon.com/b7c608e3-6de2-453a-a5a8-be4a50ce3e86
Watch P. 2 here: https://www.brighteon.com/68602fae-9238-483c-9e6c-21df05aec6ea
Watch P.3 here: https://www.brighteon.com/8a070a5b-960f-4003-8a94-f62a233df556
Most often these days, since beginning exercising again about a month ago, I do it late at night just before bedtime (not ideal), because my days are so full. And so, I notice some of what’s going on with the nocturnal world in my backyard. For almost a week I have been observing the struggles and patience of this spider, and I am barracking for it. However, I hardly see them spreading their webs out anymore, in the numbers I used to see. This is disturbing. What’s going on in addition to pesticide usage? I read Rachel Carson’s ‘Silent Spring’ in the late ‘60’s, while still a boy, and she foretold what we have an ominous taste of, these days.
