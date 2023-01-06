Create New Account
Miel Noir : Alles ohne mich [new song 2022]
Miel Noir
Published a day ago

https://www.facebook.com/mielnoirscapes https://mielnoir.bandcamp.com


Vocals & lyrics by Marcel P.

Instruments & music by Dimo Dimov


Video dance performance by Sue Scarlét

Video clip created by Tatu "Margraf" Heikkinen.


Mixed and produced at Dungeon Studio, Rhenania by Marcel P.

https://www.facebook.com/DungeonStudioRhenania

Keywords
gothicdarkwaveneofolkdark folk

