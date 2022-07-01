⁣⁣David Weiss + Suzie Etc - Flat Earth 101 [FULL Interview]

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David Weiss + Suzie Etc -Flat Earth 101 - 7pm TONIGHT LIVEhttps://youtu.be/KSEjibHGr-o
Suzies Channels:
https://rumble.com/v1ajk23-david-weiss-suzie-etc-flat-earth-101-7pm-tonight-live.html
https://odysee.com/%E2%81%A3David-Weiss-%2B-Suzie-Etc--Flat-Earth-101---7pm-TONIGHT-LIVE:76dba64d7502be0cc3af295b650e6ad31729b692