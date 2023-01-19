And We Know 1.18.2023 THEFT, FBIC_A, GOV all worked to target TRUMP, Just the BEGINNING. PRAY!

LT of And We Know
January 18, 2023
All of the lies are coming apart, the truth is slowly making its way to the masses. President Trump is starting to show everyone how it all played out. Although we know this already, the important thing is that the normies know. We will see this, the real DS, the WEF plans and more on those tricked by the JAB.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v266a9q-1.18.23-theft-fbic-a-gov-all-worked-to-target-trump-just-the-beginning.-pra.html
