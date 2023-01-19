Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
And We Know 1.18.2023 THEFT, FBIC_A, GOV all worked to target TRUMP, Just the BEGINNING. PRAY!
67 views
channel image
High Hopes
Published 19 hours ago |
Donate

LT of And We Know


January 18, 2023


All of the lies are coming apart, the truth is slowly making its way to the masses. President Trump is starting to show everyone how it all played out. Although we know this already, the important thing is that the normies know. We will see this, the real DS, the WEF plans and more on those tricked by the JAB.


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v266a9q-1.18.23-theft-fbic-a-gov-all-worked-to-target-trump-just-the-beginning.-pra.html


Keywords
trumpfake newscurrent eventsnewsliespresidentfbideep statevaccinechristiantruththeftvaxprayworld economic forumjabinoculationinjectionwefcovidltand we knowexposing evil

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket