❗️European globalists want to ENTRAP in a forever proxy war in Ukraine - Alexander Dugin
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1264 followers
1
62 views • 1 day ago

❗️European globalists want to ENTRAP in a forever proxy war in Ukraine — Alexander Dugin

Putin’s ceasefire talks offer is meant to provide Trump with an opportunity to break free from Biden’s failed policy.

Erdogan says his talks with Putin on Ukraine on Sunday were COMPREHENSIVE

◻️ The Turkish president added that he held separate talks with Zelensky on Monday

◻️ Erdogan expects efforts for Thursday's planned peace talks in Istanbul "will not be wasted"

◻️ Erdogan told Zelensky that he should not miss the opportunity for peace talks on Ukraine.

◻️ The Turkish president stressed that Russian and Ukrainian willingness to resume direct talks was extremely important, and that his country would provide support at every stage.

politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
