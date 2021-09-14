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UK Politician calls out Super-Rich in Parliament COVID PROFITS - Zarah Sultana
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21 views • September 14, 2021
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Zarah Sultana is a Labour Party Member of Parliament for Coventry South in the UK. Here she calls out the taxation changes being put into effect, which will only over burden the working class, and old retired people on benefits. Rather, she rightly says that the 'Super-Rich' should cover this burden.
While I had not heard about her before, I have to agree with what she is saying here. Having looked her up online Wikipedia tries to trash her reputation, which is an indicator she legitimately is on the side of good.
Here is an article discussing this speech: https://labouroutlook.org/2021/09/09/this-national-insurance-hike-will-hit-low-paid-young-workers-the-hardest-zarah-sultana/
Who is Zarah Sultana? https://zarahsultana.com/about/
Official Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ZarahSultanaMP/?hc_ref=ART5COYXyca-w1FcwJTK6LgGu4BkbosvpNML0pZlCuv81-UPbLFSvwrjpiUJ4LLl5PU&;fref=nf&__tn__=kC-R
Official YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/ZarahSultanaMP
CIVIL SLAVE News Uncensored - Free Speech - Patriot - Christian - News.. https://www.civilslave.com
Website hosting for Free Speech, Patriots, Christians, and Conservatives: https://www.tekie.io
Zarah Sultana is a Labour Party Member of Parliament for Coventry South in the UK. Here she calls out the taxation changes being put into effect, which will only over burden the working class, and old retired people on benefits. Rather, she rightly says that the 'Super-Rich' should cover this burden.
While I had not heard about her before, I have to agree with what she is saying here. Having looked her up online Wikipedia tries to trash her reputation, which is an indicator she legitimately is on the side of good.
Here is an article discussing this speech: https://labouroutlook.org/2021/09/09/this-national-insurance-hike-will-hit-low-paid-young-workers-the-hardest-zarah-sultana/
Who is Zarah Sultana? https://zarahsultana.com/about/
Official Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ZarahSultanaMP/?hc_ref=ART5COYXyca-w1FcwJTK6LgGu4BkbosvpNML0pZlCuv81-UPbLFSvwrjpiUJ4LLl5PU&;fref=nf&__tn__=kC-R
Official YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/ZarahSultanaMP
CIVIL SLAVE News Uncensored - Free Speech - Patriot - Christian - News.. https://www.civilslave.com
Website hosting for Free Speech, Patriots, Christians, and Conservatives: https://www.tekie.io
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