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ATi Rechargeable Half Shaft Telemetry System
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17 views • November 19, 2019
ATi’s 2100R Series Rechargeable Telemetry System offers more performance and features while providing solutions to common shaft mounted obstacles. Separate but simultaneous data and status signals allow a variety of control functions independent of the high quality data stream ATi is known for. Battery power means lower noise floors, more versatile installations, no active power generation or tuning.
https://www.atitelemetry.com/
https://www.atitelemetry.com/
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