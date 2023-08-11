God clearly says people love to be lied to. Do you? Do you like it?

Why do people LOVE to be lied to?





"An astonishing and horrible thing Has been committed in the land: The prophets prophesy falsely, And the priests rule by their own power; And MY PEOPLE LOVE TO HAVE IT SO. But what will you do in the end?" (Jer 5:30-31)





"And the priests rule by their own power" וְהַכֹּהֲנִים יִרְדּוּ עַל-יְדֵיהֶם





"And the priests (וְהַכֹּהֲנִים) will rule (יִרְדּוּ Qal imp.) - "rule over; scoop out; scrape out" עַל





"on, upon against, over" - יְדֵיהֶם "their hand"





Strong's #7287 רָדָה (radah) - "to rule over; to scoop out; scrape out"





This is semantically quite accurate as so-called ministers of today gouge the people by tickling their ears, buttering them up so they dig deep into their pockets. What unrepentant sinner wouldn’t love to hear the words: “It’s ok, you can keep on sinning, just BELIEVE and you’ll be saved!” It makes them feel good enough to fill those collection plates!!





"Now go, write it before them on a tablet, And note it on a scroll, That it may be for time to come, Forever and ever: That this is a rebellious people, Lying children, Children who will not hear THE LAW of the Lord; Who say to the seers, "Do not see," And to the prophets, "Do not prophesy to us right things; SPEAK TO US SMOOTH WORDS, PROPHECY DECEITS." (Isa 30:8-10)





"Preach the word! Be ready in season and out of season. Convince, rebuke, exhort, with all longsuffering and teaching. For the time will come when they will not endure sound doctrine, but according to their own desires, BECAUSE THEY HAVE ITCHING EARS, they will heap up for themselves teachers; and THEY WILL TURN THEIR EARS AWAY FROM THE TRUTH, and be turned aside to FABLES." (2 Tim 4:2-4)





"Behold, YOU TRUST IN LYING WORDS that cannot profit. Will you steal, murder, commit adultery, swear falsely, burn incense to Baal, and walk after other gods [Easter, Mithras, etc] whom you do not know, and then come and stand before Me in this house which is called by My name, and say, 'We are delivered to do all these abominations'? Has this house, which is called by My name, become a den of thieves in your eyes? Behold, I, even I, have seen it," says the Lord." (Jer 7:8-11)

Nothing Catholics and Protestants do is actually IN the Bible, except the bread and wine ceremony. No Christ-mass, NO Easter (*Astarte), no SUN DAY worship, NO Lent...