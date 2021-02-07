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ELI-7, Christian Identity 101 - God's Chosen People, f/ Pastor Eli James
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1373 views • February 07, 2021
ELI-7, Christian Identity - God's Chosen People, f/ Pastor Eli James. This is a masterful interview on The Edge TV broadcast with Pastor Eli James. Christian Identity - The TRUTH of the Bible - is explained and the Strong Delusion that the Jews are the Chosen People is totally exposed as fraud.
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