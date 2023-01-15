Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
“Free” money. Digital ID is the last gate to rebel at before we enter the prison of Central Bank Digital Currency - Melissa Ciummei
1027 views
channel image
TowardsTheLight
Published Yesterday |

How do you catch wild pigs? Free com How do you trap humans? “Free” money. Digital ID is the last gate to rebel at before we enter the prison of Central Bank Digital Currency…. Programmable money..surveillance/slave coin.

Keywords
5gagenda 2030digital currencydigital id

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket