Breaking Free #1: Spiritual Warfare 101

Pastor Dean starts off the Breaking Free deliverance seminar with a basic teaching about fallen angels, demons, and spiritual warfare. Satan is constantly looking for ways to destroy us and it is our job to resist him and fight.
