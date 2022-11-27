Mike in the Night! E470 - Fauci is a Liar !Mass China Protests , Canada Sinking in Lies

The court ordered that the deposition be sealed. However, California physician Aaron Kheriaty, who is one of the plaintiffs, reported via Twitter that Fauci confirmed NIAID deputy Cliff Lane convinced him to press for the lockdowns after returning in February 2020 from a trip to China with a World Health Organization delegation.
"Lane convinced Fauci we should emulate China's lockdowns," Kheriaty wrote.
The joint lawsuit was filed in May by Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt and Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry. In October, a federal court granted the states' request to depose Fauci and other top Biden administration officials, including former Biden press secretary Jen Psaki and the current White House spokeswoman, Karine Jean-Pierre.
It's now well established, Kheriaty noted, that the Chinese Communist Party's claim that it had contained the virus through draconian lockdowns was false.
