Off-Grid Survival Water Catchment System with First Flush Diverter Kit
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
5168 followers
Follow
3
244 views • 11 months ago

- In today's video I'm going over some of the details for hooking up a large capacity water catchment system.

 There are many different ways to configure your setup. It will ultimately depend on your needs for the setup and how much water you are looking to store.

 The first flush kit is a must have if you are really wanting to keep debris and contaminants from entering your water supply Tanks. This kit allows for you to divert the bad stuff that has built up on the roof, away from your clean water supply.

I will be dropping more videos on this in the future, Stay tuned for more update!


Learn More:

amazon. com/Downspout-First-Flush-Diverter-Kit/dp/B001OWG6BU


https://www.spaceweatherlive.com/en/solar-activity/solar-flares.html


Your Support of Independent Media Is Appreciated.

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/DAHBOO7


SURVIVNG END TIMES CHANNEL

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCFGmA4owCCCb-rn0DrkDypA


Socials~

DLive- https://dlive.tv/DAHBOO7


Rumble- https://rumble.com/c/DAHBOO7


Instagram- https://www.instagram.com/dahboo7


https://twitter.com/dahboo7


UWN Facebook- https://www.facebook.com/DAHBOO7/


Shared from and subscribe to:

DAHBOO77

https://www.youtube.com/c/DAHBOO77/videos



Keywords
preppingbiblepropagandaweather warfaregenocidenwoagenda 21agenda 30geo engineeringpsy opsfrequency weaponsmedical tyrannyforced vaccinesbio warfarecovid hoaxmanufactured fires
