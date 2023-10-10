Create New Account
I like you very much, my thoughts are only about you
channel image
shipshard
12 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
8 views
Published Yesterday

https://www.youtube.com/shorts/2aLEdeQHJH0 


Artem Kay - Butterflies in the stomach (I like you)

Thoughts only about you
I like you very much
Butterflies appeared
In my stomach.

GO, Subscribe, Like, Comment, Come again =))) FRIENDS, GLAD TO SEE EVERYONE ON YOUR CHANNEL)

Thank you;)

Author's video content.In collaboration with CMCproduction & SmartREC video studios

https://www.youtube.com/c/ViolettaWennman 

https://ok.ru/shipshard1 

https://vk.com/shipshardvk 

https://www.pinterest.ca/omegagirs/ 

https://dzen.ru/shipshard 

Keywords
videomusicgirlsdancetalents

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket