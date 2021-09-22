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Women Thrive in 5th Dimension & 3D Business Breaks Down with Von Galt
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22 views • September 22, 2021
The jobs of the 5th dimension are all about caregivers and caretakers of all kinds, which required people who know how to use the 5th dimension energy of unity, collaboration, and communication. These skillsets are available to everyone, but they are definitely low hanging fruit ripe for women to pick up because many women already hold much of these skills. In this interview that Bonnie Groessl does on the "Holistic Entrepreneur", Bonnie and Von discuss how the business structure of the 3rd dimension is falling apart and how the local, community-based business environment will thrive in the 5th dimension. The reason is that if unforeseen events were to disrupt the supply chain, the local businesses are able to meet demand with or without nation chains providing lifelines of commerce. The commerce of the 5th dimension is much like the world wide web, where if a major website is down, the others supply consumer needs just fine. Get ahead in the game with this sneak peek into how you can career path successfully in the 5th dimension.
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Host Bonnie Groessl, MSN, is a best-selling author, international podcast host, and business consultant. Bonnie and her husband, Mike Dauplaise, own and operate M&B Global Solutions, a company offering consulting, content marketing services, and publishing services that fit the needs of entrepreneurs and small businesses who want to accelerate their journey to success.
Bonnie’s website: http://bonniegroessl.com/
Go to https://bonnielinks.com/ for links to connect with me and get great free stuff and special offers to help you on your entrepreneur journey!
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Below are links to Von Galt's material:
Von's Author Page:
https://amzn.to/2YSTS0A
Merkaba Chakras:
https://merkabachakras.com/
Please hit SUBSCRIBE for notifications of new videos. Many abundant blessings to you for watching, liking, commenting, and sharing! :-)
Host Bonnie Groessl, MSN, is a best-selling author, international podcast host, and business consultant. Bonnie and her husband, Mike Dauplaise, own and operate M&B Global Solutions, a company offering consulting, content marketing services, and publishing services that fit the needs of entrepreneurs and small businesses who want to accelerate their journey to success.
Bonnie’s website: http://bonniegroessl.com/
Go to https://bonnielinks.com/ for links to connect with me and get great free stuff and special offers to help you on your entrepreneur journey!
------------------------------------
Below are links to Von Galt's material:
Von's Author Page:
https://amzn.to/2YSTS0A
Merkaba Chakras:
https://merkabachakras.com/
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